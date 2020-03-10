HUNTINGTON — Gwendolyn Pierson, new assistant principal at Central City Elementary School on the West End of Huntington, said she’s committed to seeing students succeed.
Pierson, a former second-grade teacher at Spring Hill Elementary, began working in her new position March 4 after her hiring was approved unanimously by the Cabell County Board of Education on March 3.
Although the job is new to her, Pierson said she’s wanted to pursue a career in administration since her tenure as an educator began.
“When I started, I always thought that I would like to become a principal, but I had children, I got married, I took care of my parents, and I never got back to it; the timing just wasn’t right,” she said. “I raised my three children, and then I thought, ‘What now?’”
Pierson said although her new job still feels surreal after spending 27 years teaching at Spring Hill, she’s ready to get to work helping students meet their goals.
“It was hard to leave (Spring Hill Elementary), and I know they’ve had some turnover in this position, but I’m committed to seeing these students move toward excellence,” Pierson said. “They were a Title I School of Excellence in the past, and I want to see them be a Title I School of Excellence again. It’s a great school. We have great staff, a great leader and we’re a team.”
While starting a new job can be intimidating, Pierson said she is grateful for the administration and teachers’ acceptance and shared mindset.
“I love the group that I work with — we pray together; we have a common goal to be successful. It’s almost unbelievable how well we work as a team, right from the start,” she said. “The teachers have been very accepting as well, and they’ve all said, ‘I’m glad you’re here.’ So I say, ‘I’m glad to be here,’ and I really am. Basically, I’m just learning the ropes.”
Pierson said above all else, the compassion she’s seen from the students has been overwhelming.
“Some of them even know my name. I’m shocked. At the end of the day when they’re going home, so many of them already say, ‘Bye, Mrs. Pierson,’” she said. “I thought, ‘Wow, they remember my name.’ I’m looking forward to great things here.”
Cabell County BOE President Mary Neely wished Pierson well following her hiring.
“You have a strong principal that was trained by another strong principal, so I’m sure that you will do a fabulous job,” Neely said. “We are happy to have you.”
Former Assistant Principal Jody Sowards has taken on the role of principal, and the county also employs a second assistant principal, Jonathan Campbell, who splits time between Central City and Village of Barboursville elementary schools.