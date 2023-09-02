Sequoia Ware, community engegement coordinator for the Village Renew-All Antique Mall, gives a demonstration with the Stories of Central City Interactive Audio Exhibit located inside the Central City Museum on Thursday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Tucked away inside the Village Antique Mall on 14th Street West in Huntington, the Central City Museum tells the story of an area’s history through physical items as well as a new audio exhibit that was added over the summer.
“The Central City Museum tells the story of the place of Central City that was its own industrial town that’s now part of Huntington,” said Lauren Kemp, executive director of RenewAll.
Kemp said Central City encompassed a lot of what is now known as Huntington’s West End. It was not until 1909 that the city, which got its start in 1893, became part of Huntington.
Denise Poole, social enterprise hub manager for RenewAll and curator of the Central City Museum, said the museum has 1,000 items in its collection, including a few additional items that are in archive.
She said the items are mostly from the late 1800s through the 1950s.
The museum currently has a variety of items on display, including glassware; signs; photographs; beer boxes, bottles, labels and kegs; and other items. The museum represents a variety of a past and present area businesses, including breweries and glass manufacturers, the Cavendish-Cyrus Hardware Store, Camden Park and Heiner’s Bakery.
“Central City contributed to the growth of Huntington, and we think that ... Central City can contribute to the growth and resurgence of Huntington again,” Kemp said. “And that’s really kind of why we think the history’s important, and the story is important because this area grew and has gone through different kinds of cycles and has reinvented itself as an antiques district, and so we think we have a good story to tell, and that’s one thing that we want to do with the museum.”
The museum, which will have its three-year anniversary this November, also gained a new way to tell stories this June with the addition of “Stories of Central City: An Oral History Project,” an audio exhibit that includes six recordings.
The recordings feature the voices and stories of five individuals connected to the area who were interviewed: Henriella Perry, Sally Cyrus, Roman Karl Gissel, Earl Ray Bush and Ken Fox.
Poole said a lot of the people that were interviewed for the oral history project, though they were not here in the 1800s, are the next generation down.
“We’d love to record more oral histories too,” Kemp said. “We’ve learned the process, and so we’d love to identify other people and themes that the oral histories might be able to serve as well.”
The museum also has a regional cancelation stamp, so people who are participating in the National Park Service Passport program can stop by and add a stamp to their passport.
“That’s something that we were able to do because of our partnership with National Coal Heritage Area Authority,” Kemp said. “We’ve had several people come through and stamp their books, and I think it’d be something kind of fun for ... local people. You might not think ‘Oh, there’s a regional cancellation stamp in my neighborhood or in my city,’ but yeah, we actually have one.”
According to Kemp, one hope for the museum is that it contributes to tourism in the area. She said another hope for the museum in the future is that there will be a permanent, professionally designed space for it.
Kemp also said goals for the museum include continuing to improve the space that it has to exhibit and preservation of the items. She also said one place the museum could use help from volunteers is doing some cataloguing, inventory and preservation of items.
The Central City Museum is located at 610 14th St. W. inside of the Village Antique Mall. Guided tours are offered during special events, and people can also do self-guided tours. People can call the Village Antique Mall to schedule a guided tour.
