HUNTINGTON — Renovations are now mostly complete at the Central City Park and Gazebo on 14th Street West in Huntington.
Construction is also now about 50% complete on the new Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center that is being built behind the gazebo, according to Charles Holley, director of the Cabell County Community Services Organization (CCCSO).
The park now has new lighting, brick planters and shade trees; upgraded electric and plumbing; and additional storm water drainage. An additional set of stairs was also added to the gazebo on the side that will face the new senior wellness center.
“We really want to see more people using the park,” said Lauren Kemp, executive director of RenewAll and president of the Old Central City Association. “It’s a great benefit for the shopkeepers to have a park in this business district, and so we really wanted it to be the best that it could be, and it was a great public project to kick off so many other positive things that we want to see happen with the revitalization of the area.”
Kemp said the main objective for the space is to allow people to enjoy the park more and use it on a daily basis.
One forthcoming addition to the space will be a new clock tower. New sculptures and new cafe-style seating funded by a $50,000 Hometown Grant from T-Mobile will also be added to the space. Kemp said this will include two new contemporary sculptures. They will be created by an artist or group of artists who will work with RenewAll and the Mayor’s Council on the Arts on the two designs, according to Kemp. She said people can call her at (681) 204-5764 for the call for qualifications for the art sculptures.
Kemp said there will be a volunteer day to assemble the seating on Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sculptures and the seating, once they are added, will be out on the newly created patio area.
“What’s nice about the patio area is that you can go with your lunch and sit at the cafe tables and have a meal,” Kemp said.
The park will have its grand reopening next month with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 13.
“We hope that everybody comes and enjoys the park and helps us celebrate this big achievement in the neighborhood, and we really look forward to all of the future events and exciting activities that we can do at the gazebo,” Kemp said.
Holley said the completion data for the new Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center is set for February.
The senior wellness center will be for seniors 60 and older. It will serve lunch and sometimes other meals, will have a room set aside specifically for wellness and will have activities that seniors will help choose, Holley said.
Socialization will be a key component, according to Holley, as it is critically important for seniors’ mental and physical health. For example, he said that there is a 50% increase in the risk of dementia from senior isolation.
Holley said the senior wellness center will include the wellness center, an office for its coordinator, a lobby area, an exercise room, a commercial kitchen and a break room that can be broken into two rooms.
He said half of the break room could be used as a dining room and the other half for exercises.
He said once the facility is open, the plan is to be open six hours a day, likely from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on weekdays.
Holley said the senior wellness center will also be available for rental on weekends and evenings on weekdays. He said the rental funds will go right back to the seniors and will be controlled by the facility’s advisory board. Kemp said the park and gazebo will also be available for rental through the Old Central City Association, which oversees upkeep and programming for the space.
