HUNTINGTON — Cucumbers, cabbages and other varieties of fresh produce were available at the Central City Farmers Market on Saturday as it opened for the season.
Located behind The Wild Ramp along 14th Street West in Huntington, the farmers market is open from 7 a.m. until the farmers sell out every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The market will be open through the end of October.
Farmers markets also take place in Barboursville, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through September; in Ironton, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until vendors sell out, every Friday and Saturday until the end of October; and at Pullman Square in Huntington, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30.