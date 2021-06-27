The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Cucumbers, cabbages and other varieties of fresh produce were available at the Central City Farmers Market on Saturday as it opened for the season.

Located behind The Wild Ramp along 14th Street West in Huntington, the farmers market is open from 7 a.m. until the farmers sell out every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The market will be open through the end of October.

Farmers markets also take place in Barboursville, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through September; in Ironton, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until vendors sell out, every Friday and Saturday until the end of October; and at Pullman Square in Huntington, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.