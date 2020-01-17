HUNTINGTON — Central City District residents, business owners and visitors shook off the January chill Thursday with an art walk-style event during the first Huntington Winter Arts Fest.
The popup art show on 14th Street West featured local creators, live music, public survey activities and more. The event also served as a stepping stone toward a larger goal of building a more vibrant and economically thriving district, according to organizers.
Art displays and entertainment took place in multiple sites on 14th Street West.
Lauren Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association and program director at Unlimited Future Inc., said her hope was that the fest would draw newcomers to 14th Street West as well as encourage residents to embrace the area.