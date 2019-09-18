HUNTINGTON - Central City Elementary School will become the county's third school to adopt Expeditionary Learning modules as the Cabell County Board of Education approved a waiver clearing the move Tuesday at its regular meeting in Huntington.
The school in Huntington's West End had requested an instructional material wavier for its fifth-grade classes to adopt Expeditionary Learning modules for its English education. EL material will replace the current Reading Street materials adopted by the county.
Expeditionary Learning is comprised of a curriculum based on the idea of project-based learning through multi-discipline "expeditions" as opposed to classroom work learning taught one subject at a time.
Expeditionary Learning is already used in Cabell County, in whole and in part, at Explorer Academy and Huntington East Middle School, respectively. When it opened in 2015, Explorer Academy became the first school in the state to wholly adopt EL in all subjects. Huntington East Middle School has since adopted Expeditionary Learning for its reading program.
Central City scored the lowest among all Cabell County schools in English on the West Virginia Balanced Scorecard for 2018-19, which was released last week.
In personnel business, the board voted to suspend Robert Alex Hogsett Jr., a professional employee, without pay beginning Aug. 27 and continuing until the issue is resolved. The decision came after about 20 minutes in executive session.
Cabell County Schools does not comment on internal personnel matters.
In operational business, the board approved a change order to replace a drain line at Spring Hill Elementary School. The $1,812 project, awarded to Neighborgall Construction, is part of the larger construction of the school's new double-doored "man-trap" entrance where all visitors enter the school.
The project will be funded jointly by state and local money.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the district's central office in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.