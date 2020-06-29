IRONTON — Central Hardware and Furniture has agreed to buy the former S.S. Kresge building in downtown Ironton and move the furniture portion of the business to the two-story, 24,000-square-foot building.
The first floor of the former Kresge building at 101 South 3rd St. will be used for the furniture business while the second story will be used for storage, said Rich Donohue, company president.
The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation bought the Kresge building several years ago before selling it to Central Hardware and Furniture this month. The development corporation put some $250,000 to install new heating and air conditioning, lighting and electric to the building, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation.
It is the second major purchase from the development corporation in the last month. The development corporation sold the former AEP building at 525 S. 3rd St. to R&R Restoration Too earlier this month. That will bring some 25 jobs to the city, Dingus said.
“We feel positive about the direction Ironton is going,” Dingus said Friday. “It will provide long-term value as the city grows strong.”
Rich and Lori Donohue bought Central Hardware and Furniture in 2016. “The business has grown over the last four years,” Rich Donohue said Friday.
Central Hardware & Furniture has been serving customers in the Tri-State since 1909 and will continue to do so in the new location, according to a news release from the development corporation.
The business currently is located in the same block as the Kresge building. Last year, the business expanded by adding the former Meran’s building on 2nd Street, according to the release
“This is an exciting time for us,” Donohue said. “With the addition of the S.S. Kresge building, it allows us to have all our retail on the first floor for the first time in the history of the company.” The purchase will give the company nearly 12,000 square feet of retail space for furniture and 10,500 square feet of space for hardware.”
The hardware part of the business will remain in its current location, according to Chris Donohue, company vice president.
“This move sets us up for the future,” he said. “This allows us to expand both hardware and furniture divisions of the company while branding it in such a way that will allow for future expansion in other locations down the road.”
The company hopes to begin operations in the former Kresge building by mid-July.
The business currently has about eight employees and hopes to add two more in the coming weeks, Rich Donohue said. The company is planning to expand its paint department and add more appliances by the fall, he said.