20191119_hd_winterwonderland
Buy Now

Adalyn Jackson of Willow Wood, Ohio looks at the light during the Winter Wonderland of Lights opening ceremony on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Central Park in Ashland.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

ASHLAND — The switch has been flipped, activating the 2019 Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival in Ashland, which is full of events from now until after the new year.

A project of the Ashland Alliance, Winter Wonderland of Lights is, at its core, a large, free holiday light display in the city’s Central Park. The display will be up from now until Jan. 5, 2020.

Other events include Winter Wonderland Express train rides, which take place from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22-24, Nov. 29, Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22 at Central Park and 22nd Street. Rides are $3 per person.

The annual Christmas parade will step off at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, with a theme of “Candy Cane Christmas.”

Other seasonal festivities include breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7 and evening visits and photos with the Jolly Old Elf at the Central Park Log House.

For the full schedule of events and details about the festival, visit the event page on Facebook or contact the Alliance office at 606-324-5111.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.