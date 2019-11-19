ASHLAND — The switch has been flipped, activating the 2019 Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival in Ashland, which is full of events from now until after the new year.
A project of the Ashland Alliance, Winter Wonderland of Lights is, at its core, a large, free holiday light display in the city’s Central Park. The display will be up from now until Jan. 5, 2020.
Other events include Winter Wonderland Express train rides, which take place from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22-24, Nov. 29, Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22 at Central Park and 22nd Street. Rides are $3 per person.
The annual Christmas parade will step off at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, with a theme of “Candy Cane Christmas.”
Other seasonal festivities include breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7 and evening visits and photos with the Jolly Old Elf at the Central Park Log House.
For the full schedule of events and details about the festival, visit the event page on Facebook or contact the Alliance office at 606-324-5111.