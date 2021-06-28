CEREDO — Both Roger and Bronson Bush attended their first car show Saturday, and they said they could not have predicted they would leave with a trophy.
The father-and-son duo showed up to Ceredo’s 20th annual Antique Auto Show with their 1976 Volkswagen Bus, which they purchased last September.
When they heard about the car show happening not far from their home in Raceland, Kentucky, they decided to check out the scene.
They left with a trophy for Volunteers’ Choice of favorite car, but Bronson Bush said he would have enjoyed the experience whether they won or not.
“Honestly, I’m loving this camaraderie. All of the people here are just so nice, and I really love the scene here,” he said. “Even if we (didn’t) win, I would still have a great time.”
The Bush family received one of three trophies, with other winners being People’s Choice and Mayor’s Choice.
As Beetles, Corvettes, El Caminos and more lined the Ceredo Plaza on Saturday, attendees had roughly 65 vehicles to choose from for their favorites based on features and appearance.
Some cars dated back to the early 1930s while others came from the ‘70s and ‘80s.
Ceredo Mayor Paul Billups said he was happy to see so many people coming out to the event despite possibility of rain.
“Even with the weather, it’s not a bad turnout,” he said. “People get to be out here with each other, and for some of them at least, it’s the first time since the whole pandemic started. I think no matter what the weather, people were going to show up.”
By the end of the show, local Jim Harmon won the people’s vote with his 1944 Ford Deluxe.
Harmon said he has enjoyed car shows for years, and he had also recently won best street rod at another auto show in Huntington.
“I’ve participated whenever I can for the last six or seven years,” he said. “Sometimes I win, sometimes I lose, but no matter what I have fun.”
Billups was also able to pick out his favorite to receive a trophy and said he is partial to muscle cars. He chose a 1962 Chevy Impala, which owner Kenneth Acord of Kenova said he was grateful.
Acord’s car has won awards at other car shows, and all he had to say about his win is that he believes the car deserves it.