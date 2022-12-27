The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Wayne County Commission presented the Town of Ceredo with an award of $100,000 from the county’s allotment of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds at the December Ceredo Town Council meeting.

Commissioners unanimously approved appropriating the money which will assist Ceredo in its Greenwood Drive wastewater modernization project.

