CEREDO — The Wayne County Commission presented the Town of Ceredo with an award of $100,000 from the county’s allotment of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds at the December Ceredo Town Council meeting.
Commissioners unanimously approved appropriating the money which will assist Ceredo in its Greenwood Drive wastewater modernization project.
This project is intended to reduce flooding issues in the Greenwood Drive area of the town.
Since receiving its portion of ARP funding from the federal government, the Wayne County Commission has focused on financing projects related to infrastructure improvement throughout the county.
Updating water and sewer lines along with constructing new lines to reach additional consumers has been the priority. These projects are partnerships between the towns, public service districts and the county commission.
Commission President Kenneth Adkins and Commissioners Jeff Maddox and Robert Thompson were in attendance at the town council meeting to present Mayor Paul Billups and the town council with the award.
