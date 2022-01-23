CEREDO — The First Congregational Church of Ceredo is Wayne County’s sixth site to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places after receiving the recognition last month.
The Rev. Marty Gute said he was grateful the church had been added to the registry.
“I, along with the members and friends of First Congregational Church, are overjoyed by being awarded to be on the historical registry,” Gute said. “It’s just such an honor for our church, and we want to maintain the history here.”
Constructed in 1886, the church received a major addition in 1926 when an annex was added and has seen other minor changes throughout the past 136 years.
Wayne County resident Cody Straley took it upon himself to write the nomination after approaching the idea for a Marshall University class he took in 2019.
During his Introduction to Public History class, Straley said he wrote the first draft of the nomination for the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office. When the class ended, Straley continued the work and finally got Ceredo’s newest historical site recognized in December 2021.
From church records to newspaper clippings, Straley found information from the original construction of the building to each small change made over the years.
“I actually have the original, some records books from the 1800s like, handwritten meeting notes from when they were building the structure and planning all the stuff,” Straley said. “So it was really interesting. I got to look through that and just find some primary sources, some firsthand accounts of the actual creation of the church.”
Straley said the nomination was long overdue for the community.
Through his research, Straley learned how the town of Ceredo was originally occupied by people from New England who wanted an industrial town without slavery. By the time the Civil War ended, Straley said, many of the founding families had left the town, but the few who remained built the church.
“The church kind of represents the survival of Ceredo, the kind of rebirth of the town after the war,” he said. “The first few families that were still here, they got together and built the church and showed that they were here to stay, and a lot of people who were involved with the church, they helped build the community over the years and were very influential in the town’s development through the years.”
Gute said the nomination process was meticulous because all changes had to be recorded and Straley had to justify why, even after alterations, the church should be considered a historical landmark. He said the effects those who worked on the building had on the nomination process were interesting.
“It really feels wonderful to be recognized because there’s some stringent things and hoops you have to go through to even be considered, because certain things have been added, unbeknownst to the people who added them, that can knock you out,” he said.
The other historic places in Wayne County are Camp Mad Anthony Wayne in Huntington, Z.D. Ramsdell House in Ceredo, Joseph S. Miller House in Kenova, the former Fort Gay High School in Fort Gay and Wildlife Grant Petroglyphs in Fort Gay.