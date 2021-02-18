CEREDO, W.Va. — The Ceredo City Garage caught fire Wednesday afternoon, but the local firefighters received help from surrounding departments and were able to prevent the fire from spreading.
Fire Marshal Dave Caudill said the fire, in what is also called the Beautification Building, took approximately one hour to fully extinguish, but firefighters were able to contain it.
“We made a good stop on it because it threatened the fire station,” Caudill said. “Luckily we had some people at the fire station who had just returned from some relief work and they responded right away. Luckily we were able to keep it off the fire station and off the police station.”
Caudill said no one was injured in the fire.
The Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department received assistance from the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department and the Catlettsburg Fire Department, and water tanks to help put out the fire were brought from Prichard, and South Point and Chesapeake in Ohio.
While a cause of the fire has not been officially determined, Mayor Paul Billups said it is believed the fire may have been a result of the garage’s electricity being restored after an outage caused by recent snow and ice storms.
There have been reports of small fires beginning if appliances are plugged in when power is restored in buildings, and that could have been the case in this situation. Billups said the garage has been a storage area for some time, and there is no belief that foul play was involved.