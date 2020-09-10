CEREDO — In what might seem like an early decision, the municipalities of Ceredo and Kenova in Wayne County have canceled their traditional trick-or-treat night in favor of what they feel is a safer alternative.
“When you think of trick-or-treat and how it takes place, especially here in a small town like Ceredo, you have people walking on crowded sidewalks and on porches where they are less than 6 feet apart. With the number of aging residents in Ceredo and surrounding areas, it was a difficult but necessary decision,” Ceredo Mayor Paul Billups said.
Instead, the two communities will create drop-off sites for candy donations at their respective police departments, which will then be bagged and distributed at Ceredo-Kenova elementary and middle schools.
“You think you’re doing something good for people, and people are ready to throw things at you. If somebody wants to sit on their porch and hand out candy, we can’t stop that. We’re just not organizing anything as a city,” said Kenova Mayor Tim Bias.
Billups added that he, too, knows there’s no way to prevent people from organizing trick-or-treat nights amongst themselves, but maintained that the town would not be sponsoring or condoning the gatherings if they occur.
“I think rational people will comply with our request. I’m certain there will be some that don’t. We’re not going to arrest anybody for trick-or-treating, but the town is not sponsoring or condoning this,” Billups said. “People can have opinions one way or another, but as a community, we have to err on the side of caution to protect our residents.”
Bias said that both schools will likely develop a plan for virtual-learning students to pick up treat bags when they are distributed to those who participate in the blended learning model, but nothing is concrete at this time.
Wayne County, which was coded orange last week in the color-coded metric used by the state, was one of nine counties in West Virginia prohibited from returning to in-person classes for at least the first week of school.
Bias and Billups both agreed that in order to eventually reopen schools, the towns had to do what they thought was best in preventing further spread of the coronavirus.
Steven Straley, of Kenova, said the decision was disappointing but necessary, given that local authorities could not effectively ensure that all participants were adhering to health and safety guidelines.
Martina Steele, a mother of three children ages 6 and under, said she was upset by the decision that came almost a month and a half away from Halloween and that was made without gathering feedback from the public.
“It’s something that I felt like the community should have had some input on this. The kids have had so much taken away from them, and this is something many look forward to every year,” Steele said.
Zach Davis, of Kenova, echoed Steele’s remarks, understanding the tough decision elected leaders were facing, but still showing frustration that those leaders “didn’t do a good job talking to those they serve” before making the call.
“I have three elementary-age kids that understand the virus is bad and don’t question a lot. We are fortunate in that. But I feel for them,” said Davis. “They deserve something to look forward to, and we can’t promise them anything in fear it will be taken away.”
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said he conferred with officials in Huntington and Milton and will wait to make an official decision closer to Halloween. The town of Wayne is expected to make its decision when Town Council meets Sept. 21, according to Mayor Danny Grace.
“There has been absolutely no decision made here yet because we make our decision every year based on the date and time set by the county,” Tatum said.