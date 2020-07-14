CEREDO — One restaurant in the town of Ceredo was forced to close early Tuesday due to a small kitchen fire, but plans to reopen Wednesday, a store employee said.
Pizza Hut in Ceredo, located at 5300 Ceredo Plaza, experienced a small kitchen fire, which was extinguished by the sprinkler system in the kitchen, according to the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department. The fire was out before they arrived on scene after receiving the call.
There was minimal reported damage.
The store remained closed the remainder of the business day Tuesday, but plans to reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.