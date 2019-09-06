CEREDO - The U.S. Post Office in Ceredo was expected to be fully operational by Friday, Sept. 6, after a truck drove through the building Thursday afternoon.
Police Chief Tony Poston said the incident occurred around noon when an elderly man driving a black Chevrolet Avalanche drove his vehicle into the front of the building after accidentally hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.
The driver, whose name was not released, was not injured, Poston said, and no one else was hurt, either. The building was closed for lunch, so no workers were in the building at the time of the accident.
"We had to board up the opening/damage caused by the accident," wrote Tad Kelley, a postal service spokesman, in an email Thursday afternoon. "We are able to provide our customers with PO Box mail while repairs are being made. We should be operational fully by tomorrow."