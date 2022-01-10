CEREDO — Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department purchased a new gas meter device to better protect the community and its firefighters after receiving an $1,800 grant from a local delegate.
Ceredo VFD Chief Robbie Robson said the department was contacted by Del. Chad Lovejoy asking if there was any equipment they could use that cost around $1,800 that would make volunteer fighters safer when responding to calls.
Robson said it was a no-brainer to get a new four-gas meter that detects hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, oxygen and lower explosive limits in the air.
“We talked about for really only two or three minutes before deciding this gas meter would be the best thing we could get with this grant,” Robson said. “Any time our responders would enter a confined space, they’ll be required to use this to test the air in that confined space before we’d let our responders enter.”
Robson defined a confined space as one with only one entrance and exit. He said the new gas meter will be a great help, especially for detecting hydrogen sulfide, which is odorless and typically undetected without technology, but deadly.
Robson said there have been instances in the past where a two-gas meter has been used to detect hydrogen sulfide and lower explosive limits, but these devices were expensive to maintain and had reached their life expectancy.
With the new device, a specialist will be brought in for maintenance every six months and it is an overall better device, Robson said.
Lovejoy said he was happy to support local fire departments as he has always been interested in helping emergency response teams since supporting these departments keeps the communities they protect safe.
“Supporting these local fire departments and making sure these guys are safe in turn keeps the community safe, which is most important,” Lovejoy said.
Robson said having community support is appreciated, especially when the support allows for better technology to be purchased without the financial burden.
“Having the state and local support to this level is great,” Robson said. “It means a lot to be able to get an $1,800 piece of equipment that I don’t have to spend money on and can focus that toward things that we can’t get a grant for. It means a lot to our department, I’m sure any department, to have that support.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
