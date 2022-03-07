CEREDO — A new ambulance is expected to arrive in Ceredo after the local volunteer fire department received more than $100,000 in grant money for the vehicle.
Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robbie Robson said the new ambulance will be a great addition for the department and will be safer for the community, since the new vehicle will replace a 2002 ambulance.
“The overall truck itself will just be safer, but that comes with anything. We’re 20 years newer from the truck we’re replacing, so the overall features of the truck will be safer for our department and community, which is important for us,” Robson said.
The Ceredo VFD received a $112,500 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to help pay for the ambulance, and the department raised another $37,500 to put toward the new vehicle.
Robson said the ambulance is currently being built by Atlantic Emergency Solutions and is expected to be delivered in the summer.
The funding for the ambulance has been in the works for more than two years, Robson said, and he will be happy when the vehicle is finally delivered.
Some upgrades in the new vehicle include a more spacious bay, more and better lighting, locking mechanisms for stretchers, four-wheel drive and more.
Robson said upgrading to a safer ambulance also shows continued dedication to keeping the community safe.
“These things wear out quick, they’re not designed to last 15, 20, 25 years, but we have to make them last that long due to funding,” he said. “It’s good for the community to see a new piece of equipment too, though. It’s good to show the dedication the department has, members of the department have, to the community moving forward.”
Robson said he and the rest of the Ceredo VFD appreciate continued support, and the department plans to have the new ambulance on display for a few days for community members to check it out.
The $112,500 grant came from a USDA initiative where $9,964,754 was distributed to 26 projects throughout West Virginia.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
