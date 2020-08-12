CEREDO — A section of U.S. 60 in Ceredo was reduced to one lane Tuesday, and will again be reduced Wednesday, according to town officials.
The road was reduced to one lane going east toward Huntington to allow for a required closure of the floodwall gate.
The same restrictions will be in place Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Gate exercises are conducted to keep the floodwall in a state of readiness in case of flooding on the Ohio River.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency require the exercises be performed every three years.
— The Herald-Dispatch