ASHLAND — The parking lot at the Ashland Town Center was brighter than usual Saturday as local artists colored the area with kindness.

Held as part of a Chalk the Lot event at the mall, artists registered for the event and artfully added their interpretation of the theme, “Kindness in Color,” to the designated spot near Belk Men and Home.

At the end of the event, spots were judged and prizes were awarded.

Children also had the chance to get in on the fun, coloring with chalk during the first portion of the event.

The day served as a way to bring the community together to help kick off summer.

