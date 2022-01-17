The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, now entering its second year as a full-fledged member of the National Park Service family, is already experiencing growing pains, following a 30% increase in visitation since becoming America’s newest national park.
While the surge in visitation has benefited businesses in the Gorge’s gateway towns, it also has raised concern about overcrowding and understaffing within the park, and the adequacy of visitor amenities outside its boundaries.
Those were among issues raised Wednesday during a virtual panel discussion on the Gorge’s first year as a national park, sponsored by Adventures on the Gorge. Participants included park managers, tourism entrepreneurs and academicians, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and state Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby.
“Trail capacity will be an issue,” said Capito, who, along with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., led the effort in the U.S. Senate to designate the Gorge as a national park.
Capito said the last time she visited the Gorge, it was to hike the Endless Wall Trail, where she found “it was tough to find a place to park” and the popular clifftop trail was crowded with visitors.
The senator said efforts should be made to make sure the National Park Service has enough employees at the Gorge to meet the maintenance demands of increased visitation on park trails, roads, parking areas, campgrounds and visitor centers and to protect public safety.
“I think some improvements should be made to areas in the park that get overloaded with visitors,” Capito said, adding that more emphasis should be placed on points of interest and amenities to be found at the park’s less-visited south end.
Adding land to the park “could be something to take a look at,” she said.
Legislation designating the new national park and preserve also authorized bidding on up to 3,700 acres of land to add to the preserve portion of the park, in which hunting is allowed, and to add up to 100 acres to the portion designated as a national park to accommodate parking improvements.
About 90%, or 65,165 acres, of the Park Service land in the Gorge lies in the preserve portion of the park, while the remaining 7,021 acres have been designated as a national park.
Outside the park boundaries, “local tourism capacity will also be an issue,” Capito said. “Are there enough hotel rooms, gas stations and eateries” to meet the demands of increased visitation? “The last thing we want is for people to come here and have a bad experience.”
“If you visit a traditional national park, there’s an entrance and an exit, and you get in line and go through the park and you know what to do and where to do it,” Ruby said. “Our park is very different, because there are entrances and exits all across it.”
Having a variety of routes to choose from to get to a park activity or attraction “gives our visitors a better experience,” Ruby said, “but with that come some challenges. We have to let our visitors understand what’s available and how to get there, and to be aware of our park’s boundaries.”
Leslie Reynolds, acting superintendent of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, said improvement projects taking place this year in the park include adding an array of new indoor and outdoor exhibits at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center, expected to be completed in December.
While park visitation was up more than 30% during the past year, interest in the park has grown even more, she said, with visits to the park’s website up 172% and visits to the website’s Plan Your Visit page up 342% over 2020. With the national park designation, “we’re becoming a destination park, instead of a stopover park,” she said.
Improving trails and other recreational developments in the park’s gateway communities would help disperse trail use within the park and give visitors more reasons to lengthen their stays, said Danny Twilley, assistant dean of the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative at West Virginia University.
Roger Wilson, CEO of Adventures on the Gorge, a Fayette County outdoor adventure resort and whitewater outfitter, said that, in addition to bringing more business to the area, the national park designation “has made it possible for so many people to discover West Virginia. It’s a true blessing for the state.”