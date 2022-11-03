The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its 132nd Annual Dinner on Thursday night, with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III telling attendees how West Virginia and Huntington are continuing to prosper.

Manchin, D-W.Va., was this year’s keynote speaker, and he told a crowd of roughly 360 people that West Virginia is growing in technology innovation, business opportunities and more, and he hopes local communities notice the progress being made.

