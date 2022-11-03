Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball, center, talks with Cathy Burns during the chamber’s 132nd Annual Dinner on Thursday at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its 132nd Annual Dinner on Thursday night, with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III telling attendees how West Virginia and Huntington are continuing to prosper.
Manchin, D-W.Va., was this year’s keynote speaker, and he told a crowd of roughly 360 people that West Virginia is growing in technology innovation, business opportunities and more, and he hopes local communities notice the progress being made.
“There’s so much good stuff happening to West Virginia, and especially right here in Huntington and Cabell County, and I want to make sure people realize that,” he said.
Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball said the annual dinner, which took place at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington, accounts for about 25% of the Chamber of Commerce’s fundraising each year. These funds not only help keep membership dues down but are also put toward educational and networking programs.
This is the first year the Chamber of Commerce also hosted a silent auction, with funds going toward the 501(c)(3) Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Ball said she hopes to use the funds for more opportunities for local businesses.
The foundation was founded in the early 2000s, Ball said, but it has been dormant for a few years, and the silent auction will kickstart fundraising for more Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation opportunities.
“I started in February, and one of my goals as president is to revive the foundation to allow us to do some more leadership development efforts, small-business education and ‘shop local’ initiatives,” she said. “So this will be our first fundraiser to help revive that foundation and raise some money so we can get started on some of those initiatives.”
The silent auction included Marshall University athletic event tickets, gift cards and wellness baskets.
During the dinner, Huntington Municipal Development Authority President Cathy Burns was recognized as the recipient of the Stephen G. Roberts Leadership Award. The award is named after current West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and former Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts.
Burns served as the president of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce from 2013-16, and she was the first woman in the position.
Burns also previously worked for former Huntington Mayor Bobby Nelson, with the Robert C. Byrd Institute and for current Mayor Steve Williams before joining the Huntington Municipal Development Authority in 2019.
Burns said she’s enjoyed her time in Huntington and working with local leaders and businesses, and she feels like she’s always had a behind-the-scenes look at future plans.
“I feel like all my jobs have kind of given me a front row seat to what’s coming, what is either going to be built or what’s being planned, so I love it,” she said.
Burns said when she found out she had received the Stephen G. Roberts Leadership Award, she was shocked but honored.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
