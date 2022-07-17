HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce 2022 Job Fair Presented by Alcon returns to Huntington High School at 1 Highlander Way this week for its second year.
The 2022 job fair will take place Tuesday, July 19. There will be more than 50 employers participating, ranging from small nonprofits to large manufacturers and health care providers. In an email interview with Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, she said there will be something for everyone.
“One of the biggest struggles for our Chamber members right now is finding employees,” said Ball. “At the same time, I continue to be surprised by how many unique and appealing job opportunities are available right here in the Tri-State, whether it be the type of work, training provided, or benefits offered. My hope is that our job fair will bridge that gap and help our local businesses find qualified workers while showcasing and educating our workforce on all of the great opportunities available to them.”
The job fair runs from 2-7 p.m. and begins at 1 p.m. for veterans. The Tri-State Transit Authority has an hourly bus service to Huntington High School on Route 8 for those in need.
Some of the employers planning to attend include Cabell County Schools, Region 2 WorkForce West Virginia, Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO), Walmart and iHeart Media.
