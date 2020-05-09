IRONTON — Plans are underway for an abbreviated version of the annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Brent Pyles, president of the parade committee trustees, said the committee has been following the developments regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the measures being instituted to help contain the virus.
“We are deeply concerned about the best way to preserve the legacy of the nation’s longest continuously held Memorial Day Parade, to memorialize the veterans that have sacrificed their lives to protect our nation and still follow proper health and safety mandates during this challenging time,” Pyles said in a prepared statement.
The group met with local government and health officials and decided to shorten the parade, limit participation to approved units only, and ask that parade spectators stay at home, observe social distancing rules and watch the parade on social media or via livestreaming.
Pyles said the parade, which typically includes nearly 1,000 local residents as participants and draws more than 35,000 people to the streets of Ironton to watch, cannot be safely conducted as normal, so the parade route will be cordoned off by law enforcement, volunteer fire departments and volunteer radio units.
“While it’s not what we’re used to doing on Memorial Day, it is a safe alternative for this year while the virus is still spreading,” Georgia Dillon, health commissioner with the Lawrence County Health Department, said in a release.
More information about the parade will be announced as Memorial Day grows nearer and details are finalized.
This year’s parade, which will take place May 25, will be the 152nd in the event’s history.