HUNTINGTON — City leaders will propose changes to a floodwall measure to ensure protections for people who are experiencing homelessness.
An ordinance that would update the city’s floodwall ordinance is up for a second reading during Monday’s Huntington City Council meeting. However, changes will be proposed to address how fines and penalties written in the ordinance could affect people who are experiencing homelessness and the agencies that aid them.
Sarah Walling, vice chairwoman of the City Council and the ordinance’s sponsor, said she and council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount have worked with the city’s administration to include language that makes it clear that the intention is not to penalize those without housing. Walling said city leaders heard concerns about how the fines are included in the ordinance in emails and on social media.
“It’s always my goal, and I know the goal of the administration, to lead with compassion, and so we want to make sure that we are protecting our infrastructure but that that’s being done narrowly and appropriately,” Walling said.
The changes include specifically saying that trespassing fines will not be imposed on people who are experiencing homelessness nor workers trying to serve them, Walling said. While they may be asked to move, she added, there will not be criminalization. The changes will also include that a responding officer or department offer to bring them to a place that provides help with housing.
According to a version of the ordinance that was given a first reading during the previous City Council meeting, penalties include a fine of no more than $500 a day per violation and possible jail time of no more than 30 days for violating the ordinance.
Prohibited acts include constructing buildings on the right of way of the floodwall, dumping or burning trash and unauthorized vehicles.
Walling said if the changes are approved, the ordinance would likely go to a third reading.
Brian Bracey, the executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, said he plans to ask City Council members to review the language Monday.
The original floodwall ordinance was created in the 1940s, Bracey said. The floodwall has different problems today, such as encroachments on its right of way. The original ordinance prohibits encroachments of livestock, but modern issues include fiber optic and telecommunication lines.
“We needed a process that we could … allow somebody to make a request, but it captured the essence of the steps that they needed to take to do it and it had a recovery of the costs associated with doing that,” he said.
The floodwall ordinance was not codified when the Huntington Stormwater Utility was created in 2014, Bracey said. The Huntington Water Quality Board encompasses the Stormwater Utility and the Huntington Sanitary Board.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ National Levee Database, the Huntington floodwall was constructed by the Corps after it was authorized in 1936. In 1943, its operations and maintenance were transferred to the City of Huntington, the local sponsor.
The Huntington City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. A work session will begin before the meeting at 7 p.m.