LOGAN, W.Va. — Administrators and staff at Chapmanville area elementary schools are praising a new pilot program that began at the start of the 2019-20 school year.
In August, elementary schools in the Chapmanville area — Chapmanville Primary, Chapmanville Intermediate and Hugh Dingess Elementary — began operating on a schedule in which the schools were on a two-hour delay every Wednesday. During those two hours, teachers hold meetings in which they examine student achievement from the previous week and take a look at which students might need improvement in certain areas.
The pilot program was one that was suggested through Marshall University research. When the idea was initially presented, only the three Chapmanville area schools signed on. As part of the pilot, administrators and/or staff from the school reported back to the Logan County Board of Education’s session Oct. 22 at the end of the first nine-week grading period.
First to the podium to speak were Chapmanville Intermediate School Principal Andrew Dotson and educators from both Chapmanville Intermediate and Primary, Lori Mitchell, Kim Picklesimer, Katie Murray and Kandi Perry.
All four presented various points on how they feel the two-hour delay has improved their job, including more time to collaborate with other teachers, professional development and the ability to “plan vertically” with other teachers, meaning they’re more on track with each others’ goals and initiatives.
“This gives us the opportunity for all pre-K teachers to meet together,” said Perry, a pre-K teacher. “All of us can share and go back and forth if I’m having problems in my classroom, with teaching this particular thing. It gives us the opportunity to talk everything out, and it’s allowed us to make more things to be more engaging for our students. It’s more hands-on. Our students are enjoying school more because we actually have time to sit down and make it enjoyable.”
One of the major concerns with the pilot program in the beginning was that attendance might be affected. However, the Chapmanville area staff had nothing to say but the contrary, with Perry calling it her most productive day of the week.
“In my classroom, my kids come in happy every single Wednesday,” Perry said. “Mondays, Tuesdays, they come in, they’re kind of dragging and everything else, and what I’ve heard from my parents is, you know, parents want to have time with their children. When they’re little, a lot of times what they need is that mommy hug and that daddy hug. They are actually liking this, that they can take their middle and high schoolers in and they get that one-on-one time with their baby, because you know, they are still kids.”
Bill Adkins, principal of Hugh Dingess Elementary School, said he was skeptical of the idea at first, but has come around.
“So far it has worked good. I’m really surprised. I really am,” Mullins said. “For one thing, it really has helped the teachers when we’re in our PLC meetings at 4 o’clock. They were worn out by 4:30, but this way, they come into them with a fresh mind. It’s a big difference. When you’ve already taught school and taught the kids all day long, and then all of a sudden throw in the PLC, they’re ready to go home; they’re ready to do anything but think about tomorrow. This way, it gives them a chance to do that.”
Adkins seconded the comments from Chapmanville Intermediate and Primary staff about attendance, saying Hugh Dingess has not experienced one bit of difference.
“I’m not saying I’d recommend this for everybody, but for us, it’s worked good,” Adkins said. “They get together, they talk about the data, they plan their action steps to go from there for the next week, and I just couldn’t be more pleased with the situation.”
