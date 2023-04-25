The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Officer Marcus Dudley, who was tasked with handling K-9 Officer Chase with the Chapmanville Police Department, is no longer employed with the department, according to Chief Alan Browning.

 Submitted photo

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Marcus Dudley, the police officer who was assigned to care for a K-9 unit that went missing earlier this month, is no longer employed by Chapmanville’s police department.

Chapmanville Police Chief Alan Browning said Monday that Dudley is no longer with the department, having turned in his police gear on Friday.

