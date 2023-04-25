CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Marcus Dudley, the police officer who was assigned to care for a K-9 unit that went missing earlier this month, is no longer employed by Chapmanville’s police department.
Chapmanville Police Chief Alan Browning said Monday that Dudley is no longer with the department, having turned in his police gear on Friday.
Dudley’s dismissal comes after an investigation by the South Charleston Police Department found his initial story regarding a missing K-9 officer to be inconsistent, according to investigators.
K-9 Officer Chase was assigned to Dudley’s care and on April 11, the dog was reported missing. According to Dudley’s initial story at the time, Chase was attached to a chain in his yard. Dudley said that when he returned to check on the dog, Chase’s collar was still attached to the chain, but the dog was gone.
The dog’s disappearance happened in South Charleston, which is where Dudley resides. Last Thursday, the South Charleston Police Department put out a statement via press release saying that findings from an investigation into the matter revealed that Dudley’s statements were inconsistent with the facts.
That same day, Dudley was placed on administrative leave by the department.
“As far I know, South Charleston is still investigating it,” Browning said. “Our K-9 still is missing. I know people’s wanting to know where it’s at. We don’t know where it’s at. We would like to know where the dog’s at ourselves. We don’t have any information on the whereabouts of the dog.”
Browning said the department had only had the dog since around early March. Anyone who may have any information regarding K-9 Chase’s whereabouts should contact the South Charleston Police Department by calling 304-744-5951, or the Chapmanville Police Department at 304-855-4570.
