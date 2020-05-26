ELKINS, W.Va. — A rural West Virginia mail carrier was charged on Tuesday in connection with the alleged manipulation of absentee voter requests.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell and Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the charge, filed using evidence gathered by an investigator for the attorney general on behalf of the Secretary of State’s Office.
Thomas Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork, is charged with attempting to defraud the residents of West Virginia of a fair election. An affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint states Cooper fraudulently altered eight absentee ballot requests in Pendleton County, of which the complaint states he fraudulently changed the party affiliation on five from Democrat to Republican.
The affidavit states Cooper accessed the ballot requests through his employment as a rural mail carrier who was responsible for mail delivery in the three West Virginia towns from which the tampered requests were mailed — Onego, Riverton and Franklin.
According to the affidavit, Cooper admitted to altering some of the requests. The alterations were caught by an elections official in the Pendleton County Courthouse and reported to the state’s Election Fraud Task Force.
“We want everyone to be tuned into the increased opportunities for fraud,” Warner said in a news release. “Voting absentee makes it easy to vote, but increases opportunities for irregularities and fraud to occur. If you see something, say something.”
Absentee voter fraud includes the theft of absentee ballots from one’s mailbox, the submission of absentee ballot applications in the name of a recently deceased person and the submitting of more than two ballots during an election cycle, known as ballot harvesting.
“We must protect the integrity of the ballot box, and this demonstrates the aggressive action we will take to do so,” Morrisey said in the release. “It is more important now than ever for voters to watch for unexplained or suspicious marks and/or any other irregularity with their ballot. If something looks suspicious, let us know right away.”
Anyone who suspects potential voter fraud should contact the Secretary of State’s Election Fraud Hotline toll free at 877-FRAUD-WV.