HUNTINGTON — Nearly 20 years after 21-year-old Deanna Crawford was murdered, charges against three of the four men formerly convicted of killing her have been dismissed after new DNA evidence cast doubt on their guilt.
Crawford was found beaten and strangled to death Aug. 8, 2002, in a secluded area of Salt Rock, but her death remained unsolved until 2007 when four men were charged. Brian Dement confessed to the crime with three other men during an hours-long police interrogation about another case.
The fight for exoneration began in 2016 when Black appeared in court asking for additional DNA testing. That testing indicated another man was at the scene, as his DNA was found on a cigarette butt and in semen, but the man denied ever being to the area where Crawford was found.
On Tuesday, Special Prosecutor Thomas Plymale, former Wayne County prosecutor, dismissed all charges against Philip and Nathaniel Barnett, as well as Justin Black.
Philip Barnett said he couldn’t be happier to put the case behind him five years later.
“You never think that this can happen to you until it does,” he said. “We have missed out on so many things and we have had this hanging over us, but not anymore. Today, we are truly free.”
Dement accepted a sentence modification of time served for second-degree murder and was expected to be released from prison Tuesday. He had been serving a 30-year-prison sentence prior to the plea modification.
“I believe that based upon the statements that have been made that Brian Dement committed the murder and he stands convicted of it,” Plymale said. “But I believe the others were there based upon their statements to the parole board.”
Dement gave courtroom confessions to his role in Crawford's death three times, each leading to the conviction of his former co-defendants — the Barnetts and Justin Black — who he said were accomplices. He later recanted his statements.
The Barnetts’ convictions were later overturned on appeal and they entered guilty pleas to avoid harsher punishments a conviction by jury could bring, they previously said.
Investigations conducted in the time since the additional DNA testing results were returned said the newly implicated man has a history of abuse toward women, including his three ex-wives. One told investigators he had threatened to kill her like he did “that woman.” She also told police he had come home bloodied one night around the time of Crawford’s death.
The man was most recently imprisoned for raping a 13-year-old girl, who was later impregnated. He also was accused of kidnapping another female in another case, according to attorneys. He has since been released from prison.
Plymale said the man, who has not been identified because he has never been charged in Crawford's death, will likely not face prosecution.
“Given the fact that each of these defendants made detailed confessions of their involvement in the case to the parole board, it would be impossible to secure a conviction against anyone else,” he said. “No one really puts (him) in the area. His link is the DNA evidence, but the fact they’ve all given statements would all come in (at trial).”
Plymale, who was just assigned to the case in recent years, said it was a difficult one to prosecute and stepping into it more than a dozen years after the murder made it even more trying. He said he has talked extensively to the victim’s family throughout the process.
“They understood the DNA evidence caused us some problems. They are understandably exhausted with the case that has gone on this long,” he said. “They wanted it over with and felt this was a compromise. They were willing to put the case to rest this way. There will be no more appeals and no more issues.”
Crawford’s mother has said she still believes all four men are guilty.