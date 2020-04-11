HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County Circuit Court judge has dismissed charges against a Toronto, Canada, man accused of sexual assault in Cabell County.
The dismissal order was issued April 3 after Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean Hammers said the state “no longer desires to prosecute this matter.”
In June 2019, a Cabell County grand jury indicted Jordan Anthony Doswell, 34, of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count each of burglary, strangulation and battery. The charges were related to an incident that allegedly took place at The Pullman Plaza Hotel in Huntington on Sept. 21, 2018, authorities said.
Doswell was arrested June 23, 2019, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. He spent 47 days in jail in Georgia and West Virginia before posting bond. The bond was also dismissed as a part of the court’s order this month.
“This was a long time coming. What’s left unsaid in the dismissal order is that no crime occurred here,” said Benjamin Freeman, of Freeman Law Offices and Doswell’s attorney. “Mr. Doswell is not the predator that he was widely painted to be. Originally, the accuser told police that an unknown man broke into her hotel room and raped her. However, after reviewing the case against Mr. Doswell, we determined that the physical evidence did not match the accuser’s statements to police.”
Freeman added, “We found online chat logs between the two that definitively proved that the accuser invited Mr. Doswell to her hotel room and that she had lied about being raped, so the state had no choice but to dismiss the case.”
Doswell is currently in Georgia, where a state of emergency has been declared because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his lawyer said, and once lifted, he plans to return to Canada.