IRONTON — Applause isn’t often heard in Lawrence County’s Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard’s courtroom.
It was last week when Ballard, court personnel and lawyers dismissed charges against Jordan D. Lear, 24, of Township Road 1031, South Point.
Lear complimented adult probation employees for helping him get through an intervention in lieu of conviction program after he was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Ballard said while the charge was dismissed, Lear also could apply to have the felony arrest expunged at a later time.
In an unrelated case, James D. Cade, 43, of the 1100 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was sentenced to three years in prison in a drug possession case.
In other cases:
- Austin L. Null, 22, of Township Road 343, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a two- to three-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Nicholas B. Blaylock, 37, of County Road 15, South Point, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete drug treatment, complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service in a drug possession case.
- Rickey A. Waddle Jr., 27, of the 700 block of Jefferson Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and tampering with evidence. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a drug treatment program and do 200 hours of community service.
- Lyle R. Keeney, 42, of Township Road 1273, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. Bond was set at $250,000.
- Marc Frazier, 31, of County Road 41N, Pedro, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and was placed in treatment in lieu of conviction and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Cheryl Jarrell, 39, of the 100 block of Thomas Street, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to get drug treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton and do 200 hours of community service.
- Matthew Scott Fortner, 34, of the 300 block of 2nd Street West, South Point, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and was ordered to get a drug assessment and was released on a $20,000 signature bond.
- Michael Jenkins, 23, of the 700 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to five counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and tampering with evidence. He was ordered to get inpatient drug treatment while the case is pending.
- Ronald E. Johnson, 43, of Private Drive 330, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, theft, aggravated possession of meth and resisting arrest. He was ordered to get drug treatment while the case is pending.
Bryan K. Shaffer, 50, of Ohio 7, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damaging. He was placed on a $10,000 signature bond and must wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.