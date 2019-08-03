HUNTINGTON — Sexual abuse charges filed last month against a 77-year-old Huntington landlord were dropped last week, but could be directly presented to a grand jury, which would decide if there is enough evidence for an indictment to be returned.
Charley Edward Bennett, 77, was jailed July 14 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of attempt to commit a felony. According to court records, Cabell County Magistrate Mike McCarthy dismissed the charges last week for the direct presentment.
According to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the investigation into Bennett started when police were dispatched to an apartment in the 100 block of 12th Street in the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington, where a woman said she wanted to report sexual abuse.
According to the Cabell County Assessor's website, Bennett is the owner of the apartment complex where the alleged victim resides.
The alleged victim told police on several occasions Bennett had sexually touched, or attempted to sexually touch, her while they were conducting landlord-tenant business.
The officer contacted the suspect in June, at which time he said that the allegations were not true and that the alleged victim was making up the allegations because she was behind on her rent and he had said something to her about suspecting she was trafficking drugs.