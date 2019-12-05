HUNTINGTON — Charges were dismissed in Cabell County Tuesday against a man charged in connection with a 2018 Guyandotte shooting.
Austin Dakota Lee Day, 20, had been charged in May 2018 with six counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers asked the charges be dismissed Tuesday in Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell’s courtroom Tuesday, citing further investigation being conducted.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman had stopped her vehicle in the 500 block of Buffington Street at about 6:30 p.m. on a Sunday to speak with friends when those in the car saw Day walk up to it. Witnesses said Day pulled out a handgun and fired toward the vehicle. The victims told police they left the area as soon as they realized shots were being fired, according to the complaint.
The four adults and one child who were inside the vehicle were later found in the 600 block of Bridge Street.
During the investigation, Huntington Police Officer Angela Faircloth said four shell casings were found in front of a home in the 500 block of Buffington Street and bullet holes were found in a neighboring home.
A woman inside the home said she had been sitting in her recliner knitting when she heard a loud bang and saw debris fly past her face.
The entry point of the bullet was less than a foot from where she had been sitting, according to the complaint.