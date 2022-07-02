IRONTON — A felony charge of aggravated vehicular assault was reduced to misdemeanor assault and other charges were dismissed this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Matthew Paul Malone, 23, of Township Road 160, Waterloo, faces an indefinite sentence of 180 days in the county jail, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. Malone could be released after serving 60 days of the sentence.
Malone was indicted on charges of aggravated assault, felony assault, and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving on a suspended license and failure to control following a traffic accident last year.
Judge Andy Ballard dismissed the misdemeanor charges and reduced the assault to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement. The charges were lowered after test results showed Malone wasn’t over the legal limit. Ballard set final sentencing for July 21 and ordered Malone’s license to be suspended for a year.
In an unrelated case, Timothy M. Ross, 30, of County Road 119, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to get inpatient drug treatment.
In other cases:
- Darina D. Coyne, 33, of the 300 block of Prospect Street, Huntington, admitted to violating terms of her intervention in lieu of conviction program. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 200 hours of community service. The probation was transferred to West Virginia.
- Erin N. Berra, 37, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded not guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of meth and possession of criminal tools. Berra was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending. A co-defendant, Philip J. Zeiter, 41, of Mesa, Arizona, also pleaded not guilty to the charges and a charge of felony assault. He also was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending and was ordered to get treatment, if needed.
- Thomas L. Albery, 33, of McGovney Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. He was released on a $20,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Tyler E. Butcher, 30, of County Road 120N, South Point, pleaded not guilty to charges of breaking and entering and theft. He was released on a $20,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- William R. Boling, 42, of County Road 107, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty in a felony case and was released on a $20,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Richard B. Dodridge, 43, of the 1600 block of Charlotte Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and disrupting public service. He was released on a $20,000 bond while the case is pending.
- Tiffany Henry, 29, of Fernwood Drive, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability. She was released on a $15,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Wendall K. Freeman, 62, of County Road 6, South Point, pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, retaliation, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- David M. Williford, 50, of the 900 block of McGovney Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment.
- Amber L. Fraley, 32, of County Road 1A, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering and vandalism. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Jonathan A. Sammut, 29, of Bidwell, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and misdemeanor theft. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond while the case is pending.