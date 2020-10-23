HUNTINGTON — Charges against a man accused of shooting vehicles Wednesday in Huntington and possessing illegal narcotics in a Huntington hotel room have been upgraded federally.
Darryl Eric Hill, 37, of Detroit, was charged Wednesday in Cabell County Magistrate Court with wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm and multiple counts of destruction of property.
Those charges were upgraded to federal charges Wednesday after a complaint was filed charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1200 and 1300 blocks of 6th Avenue for reports of multiple parked vehicles being struck by gunfire, one of which had an occupant who was not injured during the shooting.
Sean McNees, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said in an affidavit filed in federal court that images taken from surveillance nearby showed a person inside a white four-door vehicle shooting a vehicle in the 1300 block of 6th Avenue. The vehicle was later located in the 2500 block of 9th Avenue and officers observed shell casings inside.
The driver said he had lent the car to Hill in exchange for heroin the previous day and he had it the entire night before directing police to the hotel where Hill was staying.
Officers located Hill in the hotel lobby and found him to be in possession of a live bullet, cash and suspected narcotics. A search warrant was obtained for his room.
Cornwell said officers recovered in the room what is believed to be the firearm used in the shooting. A “significant amount of illegal narcotics,” digital scales, multiple cellphones and $19,000 in cash were also found, McNees said. A review of the firearm determined it was not manufactured in West Virginia and had traveled over state lines.
The affidavit said Hill admitted to the shootings and to being a convicted felon. He also said he had been involved in the distribution of crack cocaine.
Hill had been convicted in Detroit of various crimes, ranking from robbery to aggravated assault.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $67,500 bond.