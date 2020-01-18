CHARLESTON — The halls of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center are filled with new cars, trucks and SUVs galore for the 2020 West Virginia International Auto Show, where attendees are invited to check out the latest models, sit behind wheels and inspect engines.
New this year will be the Motorcycle and Powersports Pavilion, which will showcase motorcycles, side by sides and more. The event will also feature electric vehicles, pre-production models, local car clubs and fun for the little ones, including the Kids’ Test Drive, in which children can take a spin in a battery-powered car. Kids’ Test Drive hours will be 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Daily admission is $12 for adults (ages 13 and older), $8 for senior citizens (ages 62 and over) and military personnel (with any DOD identification), $7 for children ages 7 to 12 and free for children ages 6 and younger. Sunday is Family Day; children 12 and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.