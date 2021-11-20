CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston will receive $1.8 million in grant funding from the federal government to plan and design a streets upgrade for 3.5 miles of Kanawha Boulevard East and about a quarter-mile of the adjacent Greenbrier Street corridor.
The “Capital Connector” project is one of 90 projects across the country to get funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grants program, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced in a news release Friday.
“We’re proud to support these great projects that will improve infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, make us safer, advance equity and combat climate change,” Buttigieg said in a news release. “As in past years, we received far more applications than we could fund: this cycle saw about a ten-to-one ratio of requests to available dollars. But going forward, with the passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will be able to support far more infrastructure projects to support jobs and everyday life in communities across the country.”
Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said part of the project will be enhancements to what she called the Greenbrier Street entrance to the city, from Washington Street to the Kanawha River.
“It’s a quarter of a mile, but those streets that we have there now, they were built just overly wide,” Goodwin said. “They’re very high speed. They’re really unsafe.
“For a very walkable city, those touch points in front of the Capitol where we have a lot of traffic, and along the Boulevard, they’re not very pedestrian-friendly,” Goodwin said. “So that will be a big part of (the project).”
The area gets a lot of traffic from people visiting Charleston, and is the first glimpse of the city for those traveling in from Yeager Airport, Goodwin said. The project will make the area safer and more friendly for walking and biking, she said.
Another part of the project will extend sidewalks, crosswalks and traffic calming on Kanawha Boulevard East from Magic Island to the 35th Street Bridge, Goodwin said. It also would put bike lanes on the South Side and 35th Street bridges.
“What we have been trying to do since we got here three years ago was make all of this city bikeable and walkable,” she said. “So, if you’re downtown, we can take our bikes or we can walk over to the 35th Street Bridge. It connects so much of the city of Charleston that’s not connected. It connects our University of Charleston, all of our neighborhoods, (East End) and West Side, Kanawha City.”
The grant also includes evaluating the feasibility of installing a Riverfront Streetcar lane on the Kanawha Boulevard segment of the project.
Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wrote letters advocating for the project, the two announced in a joint news release last week.
“Residents of Charleston and Kanawha County know how important both the Kanawha Boulevard East and Greenbrier Street corridors are to accessing various parts of the city. That is why I personally advocated for the necessary resources to complete this vital project. Investments into our roads, bridges and core infrastructure can help modernize our cities, spur economic development and make travel far more efficient and safer,” Capito said.
“Investing in infrastructure projects across West Virginia will have a monumental impact on our communities and local economies,” Manchin said. “For months, I have been advocating for the Charleston Capital Connector Project, which will upgrade and improve the Kanawha Boulevard corridor and Greenbrier Street gateway. In October, I called Department of Transportation Secretary Buttigieg and urged him to make this project a reality, and I’m pleased (the) DOT heeded my request to improve our capital city.”
Goodwin said the senators’ support was crucial to getting the grant.
“We would not have received this if both of the senators would not have put their backing behind it because, again, these are extremely competitive planning grants,” she said.
The state Department of Transportation also supported the project, sending letters on the city’s behalf, she said.
While the project cost nearly $2 million to adequately plan, the Capital Connector project itself will be a “multimillion-dollar project,” Goodwin said.
The city will seek more grant money to fund it, she said.
“If you get the grant funding, most of the time you get that (grant) money to follow,” she said. “But we’re not taking anything for granted. We’re making sure that it’s done right and it’s done aggressively because these funds are super competitive, for sure.”
The city plans to formally announce the planning grant during a news conference Monday morning, Goodwin said.