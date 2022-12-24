The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a community conversation on Amendment 2 on Sept. 29 at Heritage Station in Huntington. A Charleston law firm has filed a court petition to recoup unpaid attorney fees against three companies owned by Justice’s family.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — A Charleston law firm has filed a court petition to recoup unpaid attorney fees against three companies owned by the family of Gov. Jim Justice.

Hendrickson & Long PLLC is seeking $8.5 million in fees from Bluestone Resources Inc., Bluestone Industries Inc. and Bluestone Coal Corp., according to court records. The firm was awarded the money in arbitration but Bluestone has failed to respond to inquiries about payment.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

