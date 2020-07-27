HUNTINGTON — A Charleston man faces felony charges and a high bond after he allegedly became combative, spitting and attempting to throw his own feces at officers, while being booked on traffic charges.
Thomas Edward Oxley, Jr., 41, was jailed at 11 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from carrying firearms, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, second offense driving revoked for DUI and speeding.
Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a bond revocation, while authorities in Kanawha County charged him with driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI.
His bond in Cabell County was set at $228,000, while $5,000 cash-only bonds were set in both Putnam and Cabell counties.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by Milton Police Officer Keith Higginbotham, at about 7:46 p.m. Sunday, Oxley drove past him, speeding eastbound at the Milton exit of Interstate 64. The officer attempted to catch up to the SUV and at one point was traveling at about 91 mph before the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at about the 30 mile marker. Oxley allegedly did not stop for nearly two more miles.
Once pulled over, Oxley said he did not have a drivers’ license and a syringe fell to the ground when the officer patted him down after he exited the vehicle.
Oxley had an identification in his possession, but it was not his and a date of birth he gave police did not match anyone in their system. Oxley allegedly gave several different names to police, but eventually they discovered his real name and date of birth, which revealed convictions for driving revoked for DUI and two warrants for his arrest.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found a small baggy of marijuana, a syringe, a bent silver spoon and a box of ammunition.
Oxley was placed under arrest and put into a police cruiser, where he allegedly pulled his legs through his arms to move his handcuffs in front of him. The officers placed the handcuffs behind his back again and had to place shackles on his legs because he became aggressive, the officer said.
Once taken to the Milton Police Department for processing, Oxley allegedly became aggressive and asked the officer to take the handcuffs off of him so he could fight him. He then allegedly pulled his pants down to defecate and attempted to throw the feces at the officers.
Officers were able to get him to calm down, the officer wrote, but then began spitting at officers before they placed a spit mask on him. He was unable to be further processed for the officers’ safety.
The officer was allegedly told by a magistrate to take Oxley directly to jail rather than transporting him to the courthouse for arraignment. Once there, he allegedly became hostile with the booking officers, who had to spray him with pepper spray to subdue him.
He is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.