CHARLESTON — Hundreds of people gathered Friday evening at Risen City Church on Charleston’s West Side to mark Juneteenth and march in protest of racial injustice.
Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free. It is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.
The celebration on the West Side included speakers the Rev. Ron English, the Rev. Michael Farmer and Pastor Mason Ballard, as well as music from Jonathan Wesley. The event also included food and a peaceful march to Magic Island.
— HD Media