Robert Lynn Horne makes the universal Boy Scout sign as he tells the story of how a Greek Boy Scout belt buckle saved the life of a scout in Greece during the takeover of the country by Nazis in World War II.
Robert Lynn Horne blows into a horn made from the antler of a Kudu, an African antelope, at the World Scouting Museum. Robert Baden-Powell was known for trumpeting through a Kudu horn during Scouting events in the early 20th Century.
Robert Lynn Horne makes the universal Boy Scout sign as he tells the story of how a Greek Boy Scout belt buckle saved the life of a scout in Greece during the takeover of the country by Nazis in World War II.
Robert Lynn Horne blows into a horn made from the antler of a Kudu, an African antelope, at the World Scouting Museum. Robert Baden-Powell was known for trumpeting through a Kudu horn during Scouting events in the early 20th Century.
CHARLESTON — Charleston is now home to the largest collection of Scouting memorabilia ever assembled, after the World Scouting Museum pulled up stakes from its former home in Las Vegas and moved into a three-story building on Washington Street East near the State Capitol.
The museum, with 7,000 square feet of exhibits, held a soft opening on Friday, showcasing items of Boy Scout, Girl Scout and Girl Guide paraphernalia from around the globe, dating from the early 20th century to the present.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.