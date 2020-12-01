CHARLESTON — A Charleston police officer was shot shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Garrison Avenue.
Officer Cassie Johnson was responding to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue when a man shot her. She was out of surgery Tuesday evening at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said during an evening briefing at the hospital’s entrance.
“She’s not out of the woods but she is going to be recovering,” Hunt said. “We hope and pray, oh do we pray, that she please make a full recovery.”
Hunt did not comment on the investigation, which the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be handling, he said.
The suspect was also shot, which the sheriff’s office believes was by Johnson, and taken into custody further up Garrison Avenue after the shooting occurred. No additional information is available on the status of the suspect.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin thanked the Charleston community and first responders at the scene and hospital, and asked for prayers for Johnson and her family.
“It was a very difficult day for our first responders, the medics who arrived to help Cassie, the officers who work beside her every day,” Goodwin said.
Hunt also thanked local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, along with the Charleston Fire Department for responding to the scene Tuesday.