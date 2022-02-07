HUNTINGTON – The producers of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: have postponed the performance date from Thursday, March 10, to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to a news release.
All tickets with the original show date of March 10 will be honored on the new date.
To purchase tickets for :Charlie And The Chocolate Factory’s: new date, call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656 or order tickets online at ticketmaster.com. The box office location in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Marshall University’s campus is also open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be no refunds or exchanges for this event.
"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is sponsored by Hoops Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Dutch Miller Kia, Cabell County Commission, C.J. Hughes, The Touma Foundation, Marshall Orthopaedics, Dr. Chris and Mrs. Tammy Hugh, Dixon Law Office, PLLC, Dr. David and Mrs. Sharon Denning, Sammons Adams Orthodontics, iHeart Radio, The Herald-Dispatch and WSAZ.
