CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education is providing $200,000 in startup money to the still unstaffed state charter school approval board. Much of the money may go toward hiring an executive director.
Department spokeswoman Christy Day wrote in an email that the $200,000 is meant to “address an inadvertent oversight to fund the board during the last legislative session.”
“These funds will be made available until the West Virginia Legislature convenes, appropriates funding for the charter school board and reallocates the funds back to the (West Virginia Department of Education) account,” Day wrote.
The decision on whether to return the money is up to lawmakers.
The money transfer from the department, which oversees existing public schools, to the board, which will oversee new schools getting per-pupil money that otherwise may have gone to public schools, comes as the board started meeting last month.
The board faces deadlines to decide on seven applications to open charters. An executive director might not be hired in time to help.
This board, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board, plans to hold the legally required public forums on the seven proposed charter schools over the next couple of weeks. Board Chairman Adam Kissel said Monday the dates and locations will be announced when they are scheduled.
The four board members face November deadlines to either approve or deny applications to open the schools. The earliest deadline is around Nov. 17 for the West Virginia Academy, which wants to open in the Cheat Lake community near Morgantown.
If the board doesn’t act by the deadlines, state law says the schools will be automatically approved to open as soon as next school year.
The same 2021 law that set the 90-day deadline following an application’s submission also created this board. But the board’s members weren’t appointed by Gov. Jim Justice until July 2, and the board wasn’t legally allowed to meet until after Aug. 1.
Kissel said he expects the board will, on Oct. 7, be able to provide all seven applicants the legally required written feedback to their applications. The applicants then have the chance to respond with amendments and more information to try to satisfy the board.
Applicants to open charters must be nonprofits, but most of the applicants in this round plan to use for-profit companies to run the schools day-to-day and provide the education.
Kissel said he wants to have the public forums by that Oct. 7 meeting so the input can affect the written feedback. He said he wants the hearings for the four proposed brick-and-mortar charters — one planned for Nitro, the one near Morgantown and two more in the Eastern Panhandle — to occur in those communities.
That means hearings in different sections of the state, plus possible online hearings for the three proposed online charter schools, with less than three weeks until Oct. 7.
Kissel said he isn’t worried about a lack of time.
“The main part of the evaluation comes through the written applications,” he noted, “and we will have had those for the whole 90 days.”
Although the board doesn’t have a staff of its own yet, Kissel said the Attorney General’s Office has assigned a lawyer to help. Kissel said he has met with state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch and many of his staff.
“The superintendent was very accommodating to us as a new organization that works with him and with the state board (of education),” Kissel said, referring to the separate board that oversees the Department of Education.
“It’s just been a very good relationship, very positive so far, so I’ve been very happy to have that,” Kissel said.
He said part of the $200,000 from the department is to hire an executive director at an expected annual compensation of $110,000-$165,000, not including state employee benefits. Other money may go toward costs like office space.