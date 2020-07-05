ASHLAND — Country music fans had a chance to experience live music Friday night when the Paramount Arts Center hosted an outdoor drive-in concert featuring Chase Rice.
The country singer, who performed along with Tyler Booth and Shelby Lore, came to Ashland as part of his ongoing tour. It was the second stop in recent weeks, and organizers hoped it would be a different outcome from his concert in Petros, Tennessee, late last month where video of the concert showed a large group of attendees closely packed together and not wearing masks or other face coverings despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Paramount Arts Center officials said their drive-in concert, which was held at BCG Land LLC Recreation Field, offered fans clearly defined parking and tailgating space next to their vehicles in an effort to maintain social distancing.
Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson, along with Arlo McKinley and Tri-State staple Josh Brown & the Hard Livin’ Legends, was scheduled to perform Saturday to conclude the two-day drive-in concert event.