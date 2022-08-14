CHARLESTON — The experts had spoken, and their projections were promising.
Kevin Rennert, fellow at energy research nonprofit Resources for the Future, predicted that electricity prices would be 5% to 7% lower under the Inflation Reduction Act than they are today.
Robbie Orvis, senior director of policy design at Energy Innovation, an energy policy think tank, forecast that greenhouse gas emissions would drop 37% to 41% below 2005 levels by 2030 under the Inflation Reduction Act, outpacing the current clip of 24%.
Orvis estimated the U.S. would see 1.4 million to 1.5 million jobs added and nearly 4,000 premature deaths avoided by 2030 if the bill becomes law, with benefits concentrated in communities of color.
Jesse Jenkins, a mechanical and aerospace engineering assistant professor at Princeton University and leader of a Princeton energy research group, anticipated the Inflation Reduction Act would cut annual U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by an additional 1 billion metric tons below the country’s current baseline.
That would get the U.S. within about half a billion tons of the White House’s goal of slashing emissions by half by 2030 from 2005 levels.
The experts presented their organizations’ findings Wednesday in a webinar hosted by Resources for the Future that modeled the future they project could be unlocked by the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping budget bill that would spend an unprecedented $369 billion on clean energy and climate investments.
Critical support from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key holdout vote for months, lifted the bill to passage in the Senate last weekend, raising hopes among climate advocates of more rapidly decarbonizing the U.S. economy to stave off the worst effects of a warming world.
The House of Representatives passed the bill Friday evening, sending it to President Joe Biden for him to sign into law.
Jenkins explained why analysts expect the bill to be so climate-friendly — it’s designed to make clean energy cheaper.
“(T)his bill is mostly about carrots,” Jenkins noted. “It’s about making it cheaper and easier for businesses, for utilities, for households, for everyone across America to adopt cleaner energy sources, to make more efficient choices about upgrades to their businesses or homes.”
But some analysts question whether the carrots will be in reach for low-income households like those disproportionately located throughout West Virginia, whose 2021 poverty rate of 15.8% was far above the national clip of 11.4%.
Critics of the legislation say it relies too heavily on tax credits that will hurt disadvantaged communities by encouraging economic development that worsens environmental and health outcomes more than it enhances resident incomes.
Upfront investments in electric vehicles, heat pumps and rooftop solar installations that the legislation includes tax incentives for may not be feasible for many lower-income Americans.
“Tax credits tend to reproduce, not reduce, existing economic inequities, especially by race. The IRA does not do enough to address this problem,” Lew Daly, deputy director of climate policy at the Roosevelt Institute, wrote in an Inflation Reduction Act analysis published by the progressive think tank earlier this month.
States that prioritize clean electricity will enjoy more electricity price decreases due to anticipated greater use of clean energy tax credits under the legislation, Rennert predicted.
But West Virginia hasn’t prioritized clean electricity, dimming the outlook for short- to medium-term savings relative to other states.
The West Virginia Legislature repealed the state’s renewable energy portfolio standard in 2015. The state relies on coal for 88% of its electricity generation — far more than the national average of approximately 22%.
But the Inflation Reduction Act would make massive investments in extending the benefits of cleaner energy to lower-income Americans through a home rebate program and tax credits for manufacturing in energy communities that many West Virginia leaders say could transform the state’s economy while also decarbonizing it.
Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development, a Huntington-based economic development nonprofit, predicted during an energy and climate panel discussion hosted virtually by the American Security Project that the legislation’s incentives for energy community manufacturing will result in new, unionized green industry jobs “very, very quickly.”
“Here in Southern West Virginia, we feel like we’ve powered this country for a long time, and we want to keep contributing in very meaningful ways,” Dennison said. “This is the level and scale of investment that actually makes that happen.”
Cleanup catchup
West Virginia bears especially great environmental and energy burdens due to its narrow valleys, steep slopes and low incomes.
A study released in October by First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research group that quantifies climate risk, found more than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure — including fire, police and power stations — is at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding.
That’s a higher share than in any other state.
Low-income households in West Virginia were found to spend 10% to 12% of their income on home energy costs in a 2018 U.S. Department of Energy analysis. High energy burdens can make it hard for households to pay for energy while also covering food, medicine and other essentials.
West Virginia ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
But West Virginia leaders have put the state in a poor position to hit the ground running in enjoying the Inflation Reduction Act’s anticipated electricity price-lowering benefits by repealing the state’s renewable portfolio standard and doubling down on coal.
The Public Service Commission differed from Kentucky and Virginia utility regulators last year by approving Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power plans to make wastewater control and treatment upgrades at three in-state coal-fired plants. Kentucky and Virginia regulators rejected the plans, deeming them uneconomic.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission signed off on state ratepayers picking up a burden of nearly $22 million per year from Virginia and Kentucky customers to pay for the wastewater upgrades.
Federal rules require plants to shutter in 2028 if they don’t make the upgrades.
Appalachian Power had estimated that retiring the Mitchell Power Plant, in Marshall County, could net West Virginia customers savings of $27 million annually from 2029 to 2040.
The commission contended that its decision was the most affordable option for state ratepayers. The agency cited AEP testimony indicating that $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion of Appalachian Power payment for replacement capacity at the Amos and Mountaineer plants in Putnam and Mason counties would be allocated to West Virginia customers.
“(I)n the states that are doing more clean electricity, that’s where those reductions in electricity prices are going to come from,” Rennert said.
The renewable energy portfolio standard adopted by the Legislature in 2009 would have required generating 25% of electricity with alternative power sources by 2025. Three years from that end date, the state’s non-coal electricity generation comprises less than half that percentage.
West Virginia is the only state that has fully repealed its own renewable portfolio standard, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
In 2020, the Legislature enacted a law encouraging in-state utility-scale solar development. But the law barred displacing then-current levels of coal-fired generation capacity.
Public Service Commission spokeswoman Susan Small declined comment on the Inflation Reduction Act.
Making energy upgrades cheaper
The Inflation Reduction Act is designed to help empower West Virginians with low incomes to take clean energy into their own hands.
The legislation offers up to $14,000 in home energy rebates. Rebates would cover 100% of qualified electrification projects for households with annual incomes of less than 80% of the area median income and 50% of the cost of such projects for households with annual incomes of 80% to 150% of the area median income.
Appliance upgrades eligible for rebates include a heat-pump water heater (up to $1,750), a heat pump for space heating or cooling (up to $8,000), and an electric stove, cooktop, range, oven or heat-pump dryer (up to $840). Non-appliance upgrades eligible for rebates include insulation, air sealing and ventilation (up to $4,000), electric wiring (up to $2,500) and an electric load service center upgrade (up to $4,000).
The Inflation Reduction Act also allots $1 billion in grants and loans for improving energy and water efficiency, climate resilience, indoor air quality and other building aspects in affordable housing developments.
Steven Nadel, executive director of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, a nonprofit research group, has said the bill will help low-income households make home improvements that lower utility bills and improve health and comfort.
“This package will help Americans in every ZIP code in the country reduce their energy bills,” Rewiring America, an electrification nonprofit, said in a bill summary supporting the legislation.
Environmental justice provisions
The Inflation Reduction Act sets aside $3 billion for environmental and climate justice block grants that include support for community-led and other pollution monitoring, prevention and remediation, and investments in low- and zero-emission technologies and workforce development to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
The legislation contains tax credit boosts for solar and wind projects in low-income communities or part of low-income residential housing or economic benefit projects.
A 10% tax credit boost for renewable electricity-powered facilities in energy communities is included in the bill. The legislation defines energy communities as a brownfield site, area with significant fossil fuel employment, or a census tract or adjacent census tract where a coal mine closed after 1999 or coal-fired electric generating unit closed after 2009.
Critics of the legislation say it underinvests in environmental justice and that oil and gas leasing and other provisions encouraging fossil fuel development threaten low-income areas and communities of color already dealing with industrial pollution.
“As we increasingly recognize the costs of inaction and how the risks and vulnerabilities faced by disadvantaged communities and people of color harm us all, more urgent and larger-scale commitments will continue to be imperative,” Daly wrote.
A climate policy modeling team led by Jenkins found that the Inflation Reduction Act would lower U.S. consumption of petroleum products 13% from 2021 consumption and modeled 2030 consumption under current policy and decrease natural gas production 9% compared to current policy.
That’s little solace to opponents of fossil fuel projects like the incomplete Mountain Valley Pipeline crossing 11 West Virginia counties into Virginia. Manchin, a vocal supporter of the project, announced that completion of the pipeline is part of a permitting package that he said his party’s leaders had committed to passing as part of a deal securing the Inflation Reduction Act.
“We support this proposal that is forward on addressing climate, while we will oppose any provisions that are detrimental to any West Virginian communities if included as a trade-off,” Allen Johnson, coordinator of Pocahontas County-based Christians for the Mountains, a Christian advocacy group that opposes mountaintop removal mining, said in a statement.
The Rev. Jeffrey Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Council of Churches, lauded non-climate Inflation Reduction Act provisions aimed at lessening drug cost burdens. The bill would expand premium and co-pay assistance for prescription drugs for low-income individuals and cap Medicare patients’ out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 per year.
“(It) may well be a hallmark of this generation,” Allen said of the legislation in a statement.
Getting ready for green growth
But what proponents contend could help struggling coal communities the most in the Inflation Reduction Act are its incentives for manufacturing investments.
Dennison expects the bill to spur International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers job growth in solar, alluding to the IBEW’s partnership with Solar Holler, a Shepherdstown-based electrical contracting firm and solar installer.
“This is going to have very real impacts,” Dennison said of the Inflation Reduction Act.
The majority of the 1.7 million additional energy supply-related jobs that Jenkins’ modeling team projects could be created under the Inflation Reduction Act relative to current policy are in the solar industry. The researchers, largely from Princeton University, project the bill could support roughly 950,000 additional manufacturing jobs by 2030, mainly to make solar photovoltaic and wind turbine components.
“Coal has been declining for a long time, and that has created a very difficult socioeconomic situation, especially here in the southern part of the state,” Dennison said. “ … (I)f we could leverage these major new public and private investments together, it’s a chance to stay in the game, to stay an energy state.”
Retired Brig. Gen. Robert Barnes, senior policy adviser for the Center for Climate and Security, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan group of security and military experts, noted during Wednesday’s panel discussion that former mine lands throughout West Virginia are suitable for solar deployment.
West Virginia had nearly 7,800 megawatts of nameplate capacity solar projects awaiting approval in the PJM Interconnection queue as of last month, according to PJM, which coordinates electricity movement through West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states. Nameplate capacity represents what resources can produce at full capacity in the middle of a sunny day.
State Rep. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, sees great potential for jobs and tax revenue generation for counties and school systems waiting in that queue. Once some of that potential becomes a reality, Hansen said he believes there will be less resistance to more pro-renewable policies in West Virginia.
“Unfortunately, that takes time,” Hansen said during the panel discussion. “But I think over the next two, three, four years, as these systems get built out, I think the politics will shift a little bit in West Virginia and make it easier to build on what we’ve done already.”
Among West Virginia’s five members of Congress, only Manchin backed the bill, which passed both chambers of Democratic-controlled Congress along party lines.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., contended in a statement Friday evening that the legislation would “stifle energy producers” and “kick (West Virginia families) while they’re down.”
But Dennison sees the bill kickstarting a new beginning for West Virginia, recalling that the state struggled with poverty even when the coal industry was much stronger.
“(T)he greening of our economy and a better economy with more good-paying jobs directly go together,” Dennison said.