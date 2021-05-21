HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 22, at the intersection of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as U.S. 60 at the 29th Street exit near Huntington.
The focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations.