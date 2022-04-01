HUNTINGTON — Marshall University fans, students and alumni were treated to a showcase of performances by the school’s cheerleaders Thursday evening, ahead of their journey to the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) 2022 College Cheer Nationals.
After two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team will return to NCA College Nationals, which will take place April 6-10 in Daytona Beach, Florida, to compete for a national championship against other D1A college cheerleading programs.
Cheerleaders perform a choreographed routine comprised of stunts, tumbling, jumps and motions, explained head coach Taneisha Sturdavent. Marshall will perform on two days — the first day will account for 25% of the team’s score and the second day will be 75%.
This will be Marshall’s eighth year competing in the Advance Cheer division. Previously, it competed in the Intermediate division.
“I am excited for these athletes to experience this opportunity and to represent Marshall on a national level,” Sturdavent said.
