Drew Hetzer, owner of Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar and The Peddler, works on carving a pumpkin during the Huntington Children’s Museum’s second annual Pumpkin Carving Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at The Market in downtown Huntington.
OB/GYN doctor Ashleigh Clickett displays her finished piece during the Huntington Children’s Museum’s second annual Pumpkin Carving Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at The Market in downtown Huntington.
Lindsay Lee, of Huntington, and her son Connor Lee, 2, walk around during the Huntington Children’s Museum’s second annual Pumpkin Carving Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at The Market in downtown Huntington.
Jordan Hagy, chef at La Familia, works on his pumpkin while competing during the Huntington Children’s Museum’s second annual Pumpkin Carving Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at The Market in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Local chefs and surgeons put their carving skills to the test Tuesday evening for the Huntington Children’s Museum Pumpkin Carving Contest at The Market’s outdoor patio in downtown Huntington.
Jessica McCormick, of Huntington, brought her two children, 10-year-old Iris and 4-year-old Oscar, to the event, which also featured the Marshall Nutrition Program, a dance floor with a fog machine, and other contests and events for kids.
“They loved this event last year, and they love checking out the carved pumpkins, too,” said McCormick, who is the vice president of the museum’s board of directors. “We have been waiting for a children’s museum in Huntington since Iris was a baby. I hope everyone will get involved and donate to such a great cause.”
Drew Hetzer, of Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar and The Peddler, was one of the local dining legends competing in the contest that also included Jonathan Patterson of Le Bistro and Jordan Hagy of La Famiglia.
“I haven’t done a lot of pumpkin carving since I was a kid, but I love creating things in the kitchen so I thought I could implement that into my pumpkin carving strategy and just have fun with it,” Hetzer said. “I’m sticking with a pizza theme, but with a Halloween twist on it.”
Participating surgeons included doctors Ashleigh Clickett, Courtney Crain, Michael Gentile, Farzad Amiri and Ben Moosavi.
“I will attempt carving a breastfeeding mother with a baby,” said Clickett, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist at Valley Health. “Cutting a pumpkin is a lot different than human skin, so it will be much different. I just want to have fun with it and help a great cause at the same time.”
After the pumpkins are finished, pictures will be posted on the Huntington Children’s Museum Facebook page and votes for the best pumpkin can be made with donations to Huntington Children’s Museum online at www.givebutter.com/hcmpumpkin.
“Each dollar equals one vote,” said Holly Smith Mount, a volunteer with the museum. “We are hoping to surpass our goal of $10,000 that we reached with last year’s contest.”
The winner will be crowned on Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31, Mount said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
