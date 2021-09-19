HUNTINGTON — Local chefs and surgeons will put their carving skills to the test for the inaugural Huntington Children’s Museum Pumpkin Carving Contest.
This is the latest step that a group of local parents and community members have taken in order to build a children’s museum in the city. While the competition is set for next month, the contestants are already competing for extra time in addition to the hour they have to carve. Each $5 donation gets a contestant an extra minute, up to an additional 60 minutes. As of Friday morning, the contest had raised $2,525 for the museum.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., the contest will begin outside The Market in downtown Huntington. After the pumpkins are finished, votes for the best pumpkin can be made with donations. The winner will be crowned Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Pumpkin House at 8:30 p.m. The owner of the Kenova Pumpkin House, Ric Griffith, will emcee the events.
“It’s something new to the area, and really it helps not just bring in funds for the children’s museum, but also awareness that we are a fun and family-centered establishment that we are trying to get started in our city,” said Holly Smith Mount, a volunteer with the museum.
She said the goal is for the contest to continue as a future fundraiser for the museum. The funds from this year’s contest will be used to establish the museum and further develop plans, such as fees or soliciting vendors to develop sketches of exhibits.
Right now, a top priority is finding a location that is accessible for all. Mount said the group is considering walkability and public transit lines.
“We’re looking for a place in Huntington that has between 5,000 to 10,000 square feet,” she said. “It just depends on structure, size, location, affordability, things like that. So we’re still keeping an eye out for that special place.”
The museum has released an accessibility survey online. Mount said the museum group wants as many survey responses as possible to take the information into account when finding a location. A link to the survey is on the museum’s Facebook page.
Earlier this year, volunteers were sought and the plan for the museum was announced. The plan is still to focus on exhibits and programs that involve science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM, education.
“This is going to be a community facility. We love community involvement. We love community help,” Mount said.
For those who want to be involved, she said to reach out to the group.
The pumpkin carving contest is the second fundraiser for the museum. The first was a Sip and Tip at Sip Downtown Brasserie. The upcoming contest will serve as a launch for the Founding 150 campaign, which encourages donations of $1,000 or more. Individuals and businesses that make those donations will be recognized in the museum. To learn more about the Founding 150, email info@hcmkids.org.
To donate to the pumpkin carving contest, go online to givebutter.com/K180dp or text “Pumpkin” to 202-858-1233.