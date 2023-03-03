IRONTON — A Chesapeake area man charged with the aggravated murder of a neighbor pleaded not guilty earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Deshawn L. Evans, 34, of Private Drive 1831, is charged with purposely causing the death of Sharmin McCallister last Dec. 18. Evans, who uses a wheelchair, was released on a $50,000 bond set earlier in Lawrence County Municipal Court.
Evans also pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and a gun specification on the murder charge.
Judge Andy Ballard also ordered Evans to be on house arrest with an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
Evans was charged with shooting the victim in the head during an argument.
In an unrelated case, bond for Anthony E. Jones, 33, of County Road 123, Chesapeake, was increased to $150,000 after an ankle monitor Jones was wearing was cut off and he subsequently was arrested.
Jones has pleaded not guilty to burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property. The case is set for trial April 24.
An offer by the defense to spend three years in jail on all charges was rejected by Steve Nord, an assistant county prosecuting attorney.
In other cases:
Logan Sizemore, 20, of County Road 181, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a making terroristic threat case. He was placed on community control sanctions for three years and was ordered to complete a four-to-six month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
Mitchell Robinson, 42, of the 2500 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Final sentencing was set for March 22.
Sarah A. Woods, 34, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to failure to appear. She was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for 30 months. She was ordered to complete a treatment program at Lawrence County Recovery and do 200 hours of community service.
Kimberly S. Justice, 59, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession and trafficking drugs, having weapons while under disability and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings ($8,074 in cash). She was released on a $15,000 bond while the case is pending.
Amity Rae Hinkle, 33, of Kentucky 854, Rush, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and tampering with evidence. She was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Melissa Marcum, 47, of Township Road 1430, South Point, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
George D. Bowen, 44, of McGovney Avenue, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
