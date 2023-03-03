The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

court BLOX 7.tif
Metro Creative

IRONTON — A Chesapeake area man charged with the aggravated murder of a neighbor pleaded not guilty earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Deshawn L. Evans, 34, of Private Drive 1831, is charged with purposely causing the death of Sharmin McCallister last Dec. 18. Evans, who uses a wheelchair, was released on a $50,000 bond set earlier in Lawrence County Municipal Court.

